Leerink Partnrs Comments on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 4,491,397 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
