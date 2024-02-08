Leerink Partnrs Comments on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 4,491,397 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

