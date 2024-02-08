Leerink Partnrs Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.28). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

