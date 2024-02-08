Leerink Partnrs Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $62.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.