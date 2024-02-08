Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

