Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.8 %

BPMC stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.