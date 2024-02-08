LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LZ. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

LZ opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 207.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock worth $164,194,385. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

