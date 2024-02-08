Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $108.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

