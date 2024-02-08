loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 39,284 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $103,316.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,400,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 82,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $248,065.82.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $19,062.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,225.00.

LDI opened at $2.58 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

