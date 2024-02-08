Loews Co. (L) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 5th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after buying an additional 228,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,101,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

