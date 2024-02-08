Lyft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 53,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,861 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.