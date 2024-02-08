M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $167,930,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.