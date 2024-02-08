MannKind Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

