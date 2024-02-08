Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,444.96 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,420.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.97.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

