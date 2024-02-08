Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 68,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,882 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after acquiring an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

