Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Masco were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Masco by 111.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

