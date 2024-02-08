Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lowered by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

