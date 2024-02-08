Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 286,076 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,076 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.13% of Chemours worth $88,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

