Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 300,086 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 204.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.31% of Biogen worth $114,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 365.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 188,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $240.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

