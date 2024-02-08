Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 334,635 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,635 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.05% of W. P. Carey worth $123,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after acquiring an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

