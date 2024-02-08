Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 4,270 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Corning worth $129,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

