Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 590 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $97,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $223.71 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

