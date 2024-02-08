Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 870,496 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.18% of Permian Resources worth $93,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

