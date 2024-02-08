Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.87% of Vipshop worth $81,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

