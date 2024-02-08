Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Cincinnati Financial worth $86,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

