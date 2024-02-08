Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 552.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of HubSpot worth $118,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 27.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $609.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.78 and its 200 day moving average is $513.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.32 and a 1-year high of $635.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

