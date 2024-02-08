Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.72% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $115,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after buying an additional 72,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JLL opened at $171.86 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $191.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.