Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,160 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of Global Payments worth $105,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

