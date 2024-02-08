Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,914,467 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Ambev worth $91,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ambev by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 693,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 14,808.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 461,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 458,482 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ambev by 31.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,181,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,716 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Get Our Latest Report on ABEV

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.