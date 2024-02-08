Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 212,327 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.13% of Legend Biotech worth $125,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,418,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.