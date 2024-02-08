Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 21,557 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $92,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ARE opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.