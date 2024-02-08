Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 66,014 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.72% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $115,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $171.86 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $191.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

