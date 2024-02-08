Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 323,717 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 323,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $325.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

