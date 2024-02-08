Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Constellation Brands worth $126,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

