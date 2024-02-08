Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,074 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.80% of Encompass Health worth $121,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.8 %

EHC stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

