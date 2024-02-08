Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.56% of Jacobs Solutions worth $96,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $111,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:J opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

