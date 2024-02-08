Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.12% of WNS worth $101,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

