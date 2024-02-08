Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Nutrien worth $86,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

