Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $99,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $18,395,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

