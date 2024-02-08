Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.19% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $118,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

