Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.16% of Newell Brands worth $118,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

