Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Global Payments worth $105,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 37.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.