Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $105.15 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,852 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.57% of Portland General Electric worth $105,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

