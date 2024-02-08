Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $105.44 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.66% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $105,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 93,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

