Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $105.44 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.66% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $105,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

