Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $106.98 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $106,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 237,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.