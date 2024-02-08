Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $126.28 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of IDEX worth $126,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.22.

IDEX Trading Up 1.6 %

IEX opened at $222.42 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $209.54.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

