Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $128.62 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,446 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Enbridge worth $128,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

