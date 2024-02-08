Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $129.87 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,282 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of East West Bancorp worth $129,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 36.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,827,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 487,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

