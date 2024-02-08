Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $130.87 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.89% of Avery Dennison worth $130,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $203.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

