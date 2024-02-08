Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $131.50 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.84% of Atmos Energy worth $131,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

